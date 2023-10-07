Jump to content

Liveupdated1696688884

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696688813

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Byers.

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688771

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688770

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town).

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688626

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Rudoni.

7 October 2023 15:23
1696688581

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Hand ball by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).

7 October 2023 15:23
1696688346

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

7 October 2023 15:19
1696688340

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Delano Burgzorg.

7 October 2023 15:19
1696688279

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town).

7 October 2023 15:17
1696688251

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.

7 October 2023 15:17
1696688243

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

7 October 2023 15:17

