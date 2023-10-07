Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Hillsborough
Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Byers.
Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Rudoni.
Hand ball by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Delano Burgzorg.
Foul by Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
Attempt blocked. Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
