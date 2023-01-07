Jump to content

Liveupdated1673110815

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 January 2023 17:00
A general view of the Stade Auguste-Delaune II
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

