Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Sunderland in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Sunderland 3. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Sunderland. Mason Burstow draws a foul in the penalty area.
Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by George Byers following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Anthony Patterson.
Attempt saved. John Buckley (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the left side of the box.
