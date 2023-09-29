Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696015983

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Sports Staff
Friday 29 September 2023 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Sunderland in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696015938

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Sunderland 3. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

29 September 2023 20:32
1696015887

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Penalty Sunderland. Mason Burstow draws a foul in the penalty area.

29 September 2023 20:31
1696015655

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 September 2023 20:27
1696015592

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

29 September 2023 20:26
1696015442

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).

29 September 2023 20:24
1696015294

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Attempt missed. Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by George Byers following a corner.

29 September 2023 20:21
1696015259

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Anthony Patterson.

29 September 2023 20:20
1696015256

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Attempt saved. John Buckley (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

29 September 2023 20:20
1696014889

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Foul by Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland).

29 September 2023 20:14
1696014799

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the left side of the box.

29 September 2023 20:13

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in