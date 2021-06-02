Port Vale agree deal with Brad Walker

Brad Walker has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Port Vale when his current deal with Shrewsbury expires.

Walker began his career with Hartlepool and made more than 100 appearances for the club before joining Crewe in 2017.

The 25-year-old midfielder enjoyed loan spells at Wrexham before and after signing for Shrewsbury in January 2019.

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke said: “We are delighted to confirm an agreement with Brad Walker, who really sets the tone in terms of our first midfield addition.

“He has bought into the vision presented by myself and [director of football] David Flitcroft and has shown a real hunger to help Port Vale develop on the field.

“He is of a good age and is coming in as a defensive, ball-playing central midfielder and we are looking forward to welcoming Brad and seeing what he can produce in a Port Vale shirt.”

PA