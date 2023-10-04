Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

MP condemns TalkSport presenter Simon Jordan over Liverpool ‘victim culture’ comment

Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly also accused Jordan of using ‘a lazy trope’

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 04 October 2023 14:13
<p>Simon Jordan, left, with Jim White on their TalkSport radio show</p>

Simon Jordan, left, with Jim White on their TalkSport radio show

(TalkSport)

An MP has written to the radio station TalkSport to condemn its presenter Simon Jordan over his use of the phrase “victim culture” in relation to Liverpool supporters.

Jordan was speaking on his mid-morning programme with co-presenter Jim White on Tuesday, discussing the controversial incident during Liverpool’s Premier League match with Tottenham last weekend when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to overturn an offside decision which saw Liverpool’s Luis Diaz have a goal unfairly ruled out.

Urging the referees’ body (PGMOL) to release recordings of the decision-making process, Jordan said: “If they don’t release the audio, they’ll be asked why they’re not releasing it, and then what you’ll do is you’ll build up this conspiracy theory, this victim culture of Liverpool fans, of being penalised by a goal that was disallowed.” White did not challenge Jordan’s words.

On Wednesday Ian Byrne, the member of parliament for Liverpool West Derby, wrote a letter addressed to TalkSport’s head Liam Fisher stressing that the term “victim culture” has strong connotations with the 1989 Hillsborough disaster when used to characterise Liverpool supporters.

Byrne, himself a survivor of Hillsborough, laid out the ways in which the phrase “always the victims” has been weaponised against Liverpool supporters in tragedy chanting by opposing fans over three decades, and “continues to cause so much anger and hurt to the families and survivors ... even when the truth about the Hillsborough disaster is a matter of public record”.

Recommended

Bryrne added: “And now, sadly, a phrase we hear Simon Jordan parroting on one of your flagship morning shows as he regurgitates the ‘victim’ jibe about Liverpool supporters.”

Byrne demanded an apology from Jordan, writing: “Jordon knows the truth about Hillsborough and yet has chosen to propagate this smear to millions of listeners. This type of behaviour from someone with a significant media profile sets back the collective efforts of so many who are trying to end this toxic discourse.

“I therefore urge you to, at the very least, ask Mr Jordon to reflect on his comments, apologise to the families and survivors of the Hillsborough disaster and commit to not using the phrase again.”

Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly accused Jordan of using “a lazy trope, condemned by all but the witless Jim White”.

TalkSport has been contacted for comment.

Ian Byrne MP’s letter to TalkSport head Liam Fisher – in full

I write to you in your capacity - as I understand it - as the person responsible for audio output on TalkSport, regarding Simon Jordan’s use of the phrase ‘victim culture’ in regard to Liverpool fans.

“Always the victims”

A phrase that has been too commonly sung on terraces over the last three decades in reference to Hillsborough.

A phrase that has caused - and continues to cause - so much anger and hurt to the families and survivors of Hillsborough after 34 years, even when the truth about the Hillsborough disaster is a matter of public record.

A phrase that is a significant part of the reason we decided to set up the Real Truth Legacy Project, with the aim of having an education programme about Hillsborough taught in schools and ultimately added to the national curriculum.

A phrase that is key to the Premier League and FA agreeing to the formation of a ‘tragedy chant’ working group in order to combat and eliminate the ignorance of many supporters on this issue.

A phrase now recognised as a slur against the Hillsborough tragedy and the chanting of which is in fact now an arrestable offence.

And now, sadly, a phrase we hear Simon Jordan parroting on one of your flagship morning shows as he regurgitates the ‘victim’ jibe about Liverpool supporters, when he says: “.. you’ll build up this conspiracy theory, this victim culture of Liverpool fans being penalised by a goal that’s been disallowed.”

It is essential to recognise the Hillsborough connotations of the term “victim culture” in regard to Liverpool fans; it is not a culture but refers to an actual tragedy of which there were victims.

This fills me with both profound sadness and anger. Simon Jordon knows the truth about Hillsborough and yet has chosen to propagate this smear to millions of listeners. This type of behaviour from someone with a significant media profile sets back the collective efforts of so many who are trying to end this toxic discourse.

I therefore urge you to, at the very least, ask Mr Jordon to reflect on his comments, apologise to the families and survivors of the Hillsborough disaster and commit to not using the phrase again.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in