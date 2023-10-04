MP condemns TalkSport presenter Simon Jordan over Liverpool ‘victim culture’ comment

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An MP has written to the radio station TalkSport to condemn its presenter Simon Jordan over his use of the phrase “victim culture” in relation to Liverpool supporters.

Jordan was speaking on his mid-morning programme with co-presenter Jim White on Tuesday, discussing the controversial incident during Liverpool’s Premier League match with Tottenham last weekend when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to overturn an offside decision which saw Liverpool’s Luis Diaz have a goal unfairly ruled out.

Urging the referees’ body (PGMOL) to release recordings of the decision-making process, Jordan said: “If they don’t release the audio, they’ll be asked why they’re not releasing it, and then what you’ll do is you’ll build up this conspiracy theory, this victim culture of Liverpool fans, of being penalised by a goal that was disallowed.” White did not challenge Jordan’s words.

On Wednesday Ian Byrne, the member of parliament for Liverpool West Derby, wrote a letter addressed to TalkSport’s head Liam Fisher stressing that the term “victim culture” has strong connotations with the 1989 Hillsborough disaster when used to characterise Liverpool supporters.

Byrne, himself a survivor of Hillsborough, laid out the ways in which the phrase “always the victims” has been weaponised against Liverpool supporters in tragedy chanting by opposing fans over three decades, and “continues to cause so much anger and hurt to the families and survivors ... even when the truth about the Hillsborough disaster is a matter of public record”.

Bryrne added: “And now, sadly, a phrase we hear Simon Jordan parroting on one of your flagship morning shows as he regurgitates the ‘victim’ jibe about Liverpool supporters.”

Byrne demanded an apology from Jordan, writing: “Jordon knows the truth about Hillsborough and yet has chosen to propagate this smear to millions of listeners. This type of behaviour from someone with a significant media profile sets back the collective efforts of so many who are trying to end this toxic discourse.

“I therefore urge you to, at the very least, ask Mr Jordon to reflect on his comments, apologise to the families and survivors of the Hillsborough disaster and commit to not using the phrase again.”

Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly accused Jordan of using “a lazy trope, condemned by all but the witless Jim White”.

TalkSport has been contacted for comment.

Ian Byrne MP’s letter to TalkSport head Liam Fisher – in full