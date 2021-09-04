Soccer Aid LIVE: Latest updates from charity football match featuring Usain Bolt, Olly Murs and more
Follow all the action live from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester
The 10th edition of Soccer Aid takes place at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium this evening, with a whole host of celebrities and former players partaking in the charity football match.
England go head-to-head with the Rest of the World in the event established by singer Robbie Williams in 2006, with former Three Lions manager Sven Goran-Eriksson taking charge of the home team – assisted by Micah Richards and David Seaman – and Harry Redknapp coaching the World XI.
England’s squad includes singer Olly Murs, radio presenter Mark Wright, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, Olympic gold medallists Mo Farah and Max Whitlock, comedians Lee Mack and Joel Dommett, and football freestyler Liv Cooke – as well as former international players Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Kelly Smith, Fara Williams, David James and Jamie Redknapp.
The World XI includes sprint legend Usain Bolt, who briefly took up football after his athletics career, and former players Roberto Carlos, Pablo Zabaleta, Shay Given, Rivaldo, Nigel de Jong, and Partrice Evra. Radio DJ Roman Kemp was set to play for the World XI but has withdrawn due to a positive Covid-19 test result, which briefly appeared to put the event under threat.
Follow live updates from Soccer Aid below.
40’ England 0 - 0 World XI
Bolt goes down with a bit of cramp, but the legendary sprinter is okay to continue.
Robbie Williams meanwhile is currently bemoaning the lack of an England midfield from the sidelines.
He’s not wrong, it's nonexistent at times.
35’ England 0 - 0 World XI
England are working their way back into the game, with Paul Scholes the latest player to blaze his shot over the crossbar.
Moments later James Bay fires into the side netting from an acute angle.
31’ - England 0 - 0 World XI
The WXI make two early subs, with Robbie Keane and Chelsea Grimes replacing Julie Feeling and Big Zuu.
England 0 - 0 World XI
He’s still got it.
Seedforf’s free-kick hits the post early on.
26’ - England 0 - 0 World XI
There are some tired legs out there already. The World XI just broke in numbers with only three of England’s players able to successfully trackback.
We still have 20 minutes to go until half time...
20’ - England 0 - 0 World XI
Somehow it's still goalless after 20 minutes at the Ethiad.
Usain Bolt is played through on goal but he drags his effort wide of the near post.
Moments later Mark Wright fired into the side netting from range. It's an entertaining start, with Tom Grennan of all people standing out the most.
14’ - Aitch replaces Ollie Murs
Manchester’s finest Aitch comes on for England captain Murs, who is still recovering from a recent surgery.
The rapper slots into the midfield alongside Paul Scholes.
Seedorf rattles the post!
The Dutchman takes the free-kick in the end and rattles David James’ right post.
it bounces favourably for England, and the score stays at 0-0.
Neville fouls Bolt on the edge of the box
it’ll be a free-kick in a dangerous area for the WXI.
Roberto Carlos stands over it ominously...
Arthur misses early chance
it’s a nice bit of build-up from England but singer James Arthur can’t make contact with the cross.
The Three Lions are certainly having the best of the first five minutes.
