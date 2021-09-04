Usain Bolt celebrates scoring for World XI in 2019 (Getty Images)

The 10th edition of Soccer Aid takes place at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium this evening, with a whole host of celebrities and former players partaking in the charity football match.

England go head-to-head with the Rest of the World in the event established by singer Robbie Williams in 2006, with former Three Lions manager Sven Goran-Eriksson taking charge of the home team – assisted by Micah Richards and David Seaman – and Harry Redknapp coaching the World XI.

England’s squad includes singer Olly Murs, radio presenter Mark Wright, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, Olympic gold medallists Mo Farah and Max Whitlock, comedians Lee Mack and Joel Dommett, and football freestyler Liv Cooke – as well as former international players Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Kelly Smith, Fara Williams, David James and Jamie Redknapp.

The World XI includes sprint legend Usain Bolt, who briefly took up football after his athletics career, and former players Roberto Carlos, Pablo Zabaleta, Shay Given, Rivaldo, Nigel de Jong, and Partrice Evra. Radio DJ Roman Kemp was set to play for the World XI but has withdrawn due to a positive Covid-19 test result, which briefly appeared to put the event under threat.

Follow live updates from Soccer Aid below.