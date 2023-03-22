Soccer AM to be axed by Sky Sports after almost 30 years

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Popular Saturday morning television show Soccer AM has reportedly been cancelled by Sky Sports after almost 30 years on the air.

First broadcast in 1995, the programme will be removed from Sky’s schedule at the end of the current Premier League season, with ten editions remaining.

A Sky spokesperson did not confirm a report of the cancellation to the Mirror but said consultations were underway as the organisation tries to adapt to the “evolving needs” of viewers.

“Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers,” the spokesperson said.

“We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

Currently fronted by a group that includes former professional Jimmy Bullard, Soccer AM airs on Saturdays at 10.30am during the football season.

Previous presenters include Helen Chamberlain, who was involved with the show for 22 years, Tim Lovejoy and Max Rushden.

Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain hosted the show at its peak (PA)

The success of the show led to the development of a similar cricket-based programme, Cricket AM, which was introduced in May 2006.

It was cancelled after the 2013 English cricket season.

Lovejoy, who left Soccer AM after 11 years as a presenter in 2007, revealed in 2020 that he no longer regularly watched the programme, comparing it to watching an ex-girlfriend “with another man”.

“I stopped watching it when I left, it was too hard to watch it,” he told The Athletic. “I tune in every now and then because Fenners [long-standing contributor John Fendley] is on it and I want to support him.

“I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t watch it. So I stopped watching it totally. And then I started tuning in again to watch Fenners, because obviously I worked with him for years and he’s a top bloke.

“It’s too hard for me because I watch it all and I want to join in with it. I’d really like to input on the show and put stuff on there and I find it too hard.”