Man Utd takeover LIVE: Qatar prepared to up bid ahead of deadline - latest updates
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is another of the eight bids expected before tonight’s 9pm deadline
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe officially enters race to buy Manchester United from Glazers
Manchester United are preparing to receive multiple bids to buy the club by tonight’s 9pm deadline in what is a crucial stage of the takeover saga.
Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is prepared to up his bid for the club after a delegation visited Old Trafford for talks last week, while British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also expected to put forward a fresh proposal. However, there are reports that several other parties are interested in the club.
The Glazers, who bought Manchester United for £790m in 2005 and saddled the club with debt, want around £6bn, which would be a record fee for a football club. While the Americans are keen to sell, it is thought they remain open to the idea of selling only a minority stake in United and retaining control, at a time when performances on the pitch are improving under new manager Erik ten Hag and the outlook is more positive than it has been for many years.
How close are the Qataris to buying Manchester United?
Sky Sports are reporting that talks between Manchester United executives and Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari delegation last Thursday were very positive and advisers are now working on putting together a new bid to be submitted by close of business on Wednesday.
Like Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Qatari bidders were determined not to pay over the odds for the club but that stance has reportedly coolled following the delegation’s visit to Old Trafford.
The talks were held across 10 hours which was a lot longer than expected.
Sheikh Jassim and members of his team had been to Old Trafford as fans before, and the focus of this visit was to get a perspective on what they could do with their capital investment regarding infrastructure, youth development and the women’s team.
Will the Glazers actually sell Manchester United?
The Glazer family say that will definitely sell Manchester United if the right price comes in from one of the prospective bidders. The current asking prcie from the Glazers is believed to be £6bn.
The two frontrunners, Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are believed to have tabled bids worth £4.5bn in the first round of the takeover process.
Should the Glazers valuation not be met they could raise capital for investment in the club and pay down its debt.
It cannot be rueld out that the Glazers will keep control of United by agreeing a minority deal, with the team’s performances improving dramatically and a new strategy now in place.
Greed has brought football to the brink of implosion – now the entire structure could collapse
Back in the early 1990s, a group of European football figures travelled to the United States for advice on how to grow the game, only to be given a warning by one of the American sports officials.
“If you think you’ve got problems now, wait until you start making money.”
It was counsel that has come to archly describe football in 2023.
The game’s giddy embrace of late-stage capitalism has made it an immense financial and cultural force, to the point the major American sports are now said to be “petrified” of its growing US influence ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The build-up to that, and the sport’s final and full global takeover, might nevertheless bring a breaking point in football history. That is because – as with so much in late-stage capitalism – the opulent top end is better off than ever before but the wider health of the rest has never been worse. The game has grown to a size where it is this gleaming cultural monolith but one filled with several structural faultlines.
Some of these have been revealed and widened by major stories of the last few weeks, only signalling how close we may be to something very significant.
Manchester United could spark football’s ‘Big Short’ moment
Manchester United’s potential takeover by Qatar could be the faultline that sparks a “Big Short” moment for the sport
Sheikh Jassim ‘willing to overpay’ for Manchester United
Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani would now be “willing to overpay” for Manchester United with a figure closer to the Glazers’ £6bn price tag when he makes a second bid for the club on Wednesday say Sky Sports.
It was previously expected that the Qatari bidders were determined not to pay over the odds for the club, a stance echoed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the visit to Old Trafford by a delegation representing Sheikh Jassim has changed things.
Following long, constructive meetings and consultations with his bankers and advisers in Qatar last Friday Sheikh Jassim is said to be putting together what he believes will be a compelling offer for the club.
Glazers set second deadline for proposals
Those bidding to buy Manchester United will have until 9pm today to officially submit their offers.
United chiefs are said to be expecting up to eight bids, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani still the two leading parties to succeed the Glazer family at Old Trafford.
But, according to Sky Sports, up to six new parties could enter the running before Wednesday’s deadline posed by Raine, the merchant bank running the sale process on the Glazers’ behalf.
Representatives for US hedge Elliott Management have also visited Old Trafford after making a proposal to finance a potential takeover or supplement the current ownership, with the American family continuing to weigh up whether to sanction a full sale or continue their ownership through minority investment.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe will not pay ‘stupid money’ for Manchester United
Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a “stupid” price to acquire Manchester United as the petrochemicals billionaire prepares to go up against Qatari Sheikh Jassim in the race to buy the Premier League club.
The INEOS chief executive and his team held talks with United last Friday during a visit to Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 70-year-old said: “How do you decide the price of a painting? How do you decide the price of a house? It’s not related to how much it cost to build or how much it cost to paint.
“What you don’t want to do is pay stupid prices for things because then you regret it subsequently.”
New offers expected as Man Utd sale deadline approaches
Time is running out for prospective bidders to make their offers to buy Manchester United.
Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the only two figures to go public with their interest but it is likely there will be other proposals received before Wednesday’s 9pm deadline.
It is understood Sheikh Jassim will submit a second indicative bid before the cut-off but INEOS founder Ratcliffe has been more circumspect in his assessment of the process, insisting he will not pay a “stupid” price as the bidding war hots up.
Eight bids expected to come in for Manchester United
There could be as many as eight bidders who send proposals to the Glazer family before Wednesday’s deadline as part of the next stage of the Manchester United takeover.
The two main bidders remain Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar who went public with their initial bids but Sky Sports claim that six other proposals could rival them as the Glazers weigh up the best offers.
Other interested parties have decided to remain anonymous but that could change after Wednesday’s deadline if the current owners like one of more of their proposals.
Manchester United hold takeover talks with delegation representing Sheikh Jassim ahead of Ineos visit
Prospective Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim’s representatives held positive, constructive talks during their visit to the club last Thursday, it is understood.
It was announced in November that the Old Trafford giants’ owners, the Glazer family, were conducting a strategic review and a sale was one option being considered.
Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe have bid to buy United, with both parties visiting the club this week.
Sheikh Jassim did not travel to Manchester but sent a strong delegation, with a visit to Old Trafford followed by presentations and conversations at Carrington.
It is understood Shahzad Shahbaz, president of Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, was in attendance along with the Qatari banker’s personal advisor Fady Bakhos.
Manchester United takeover news - Qatar ready to increase offer amid new strategy to secure takeover
Qatar is expected to significantly increase their offer for Manchester United this week, with the big question being whether it will be enough to go beyond INEOS’ valuation of the club, and ultimately match that of the Glazer family.
That also reflects one of the considerations that has weighed over the entire process, which is whether the Gulf state will ultimately just put up the bid that “blows everyone out of the water”.
There has been some surprise that hasn’t been the strategy from the start, given that it would have been very easy for Qatar to go to the Glazers and say they would pay the necessary amount before it all got under way. Some industry figures believe that is down to not playing their hand so early.
Others, somewhat connected to that, believe it is part of a new strategy from the state to illustrate these are proper business investments.
