Sol Bamba’s wife paid emotional tribute to her husband after the former Cardiff City and Ivory Coast defender died aged 39.

Bamba had been employed at Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the news late on Saturday night.

A club statement read: “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community.”

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while at Cardiff, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy and returned to play again for the Bluebirds and Middlesbrough.

His career also took in Leicester, Hibernian and Dunfermline, in addition to 46 international appearances for the Ivory Coast.

His wife Chloe, who is British, wrote on Instagram: “For the last few years I have watched Sol fight his cancer head on with an astounding mental and physical strength and stoicism. Unfortunately, it was never a fair fight and just when things were looking up he took a downturn and finally succumbed on 31st August.

“These years have been indescribably difficult but we still managed to find joy and laughter in it. I’ve experienced my worst days but also some of my best. Sol accepted his fate as God’s will and left this earth knowing, without a shadow of a doubt, that he was loved wholeheartedly. I made sure of that.

“It was an honour to have loved and been loved by Sol. I learnt so much from him. He is my hero. My heart is breaking. What a gift, what a gift, what a gift to have been loved by him.”

Many of his former clubs posted tributes on social media.

“Everyone at LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away,” Leeds said in a statement posted on X.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Middlesbrough wrote: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol’s family and friends at this time. RIP Sol”

Bamba, who was born in France to Ivorian parents, began his playing career at Paris St Germain before moving to Scotland after failing to establish himself in the first team.

He helped Dunfermline reach the Scottish Cup final in his first season, before moving to Hibs and then Leicester in 2011.

Following spells in Turkey and Italy he joined Leeds, where he was club captain, while in his first full season at Cardiff he helped them clinch promotion to the Premier League.

He played more than 100 times for the Bluebirds and was assistant manager for six months in 2023.

Cardiff posted on X: “It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of club legend, Sol Bamba.

“As a player and coach, Sol’s impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and everyone lucky enough to know and love Sol.”

Bamba represented the Ivory Coast at the 2008 Olympics and played in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. He made his final international appearance two years later.

additional reporting by PA