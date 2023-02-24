Southampton name Ruben Selles as manager until end of the season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Southampton have appointed interim boss Ruben Selles as their full time manager on a deal running until the end of the current campaign.

The 39-year-old takes over from Nathan Jones, who lasted just a few short months in the job after replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Saints beat Chelsea 1-0 at the weekend to boost their survival chances, though they remain bottom of the Premier League table and three points from safety, with 15 matches to play.

A short press statement confirmed: “Southampton Football Club can today confirm that Rubén Sellés has been appointed as Men’s First Team Manager until the end of the 2022/23 season.”

Prior to that victory at Stamford Bridge, Selles had put his name forward as a candidate for the job, explaining that even if his then-temporary role was for a single game, he would communicate with his squad “like I’m going to be here for the next 10 years” in preparation for games.

“I’ve been feeling ready for the last four years, so it’s no different now, it’s just the scenario is bigger than it was before,” he said. “I want to be the manager. I think I’m as capable of doing that as any other, but it’s not my decision. I have the team now and we are really working hard to do our best.”

With his players then going on to show that industry and endeavour he required, James Ward-Prowse’s goal just before half-time proved enough for three points and the job on a longer-term basis, albeit only for the next few months.

While this will be Selles’ first job as manager, he has coached for over a decade throughout Europe including clubs in Russia, Azerbaijan and Denmark.

He joined Hasenhuttl at Southampton in the summer and has quickly been handed the reigns after two departures from the dugout.