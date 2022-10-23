Southampton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Everything you need to know as Arsenal take on Southampton in the Premier League
Arsenal travel Southampton today as the Gunners look to maintain their place on top of the Premier League table.
The Gunners have won nine of their opening 10 games and Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to beat Southampton at St Mary’s and extend that run.
But Southampton come into the game with a spring in their step after picking up four points from their past two games, against West Ham and Bournemouth.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Southampton vs Arsenal?
The game kicks off at 2pm today, Sunday 23 October, at St Mary’s Stadium.
How to watch
Southampton vs Arsenal is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match online via the Sky Sports app and website.
What is the team news?
Southampton will be without defender Kyle Walker-Peters and on-loan midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles for Sunday’s Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal.
Right-back Walker-Peters has been ruled out for the foreseeable future by a hamstring injury suffered in Saints’ midweek win at Bournemouth, while Maitland-Niles is ineligible against his parent club.
Midfielder Romeo Lavia has resumed training following the hamstring issue he sustained against Chelsea at the end of August but is unlikely to feature. Defenders Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) and Tino Livramento (knee) remain sidelined.
Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to the south coast.
Oleksandr Zinchenko could come into contention as he builds up fitness following a calf problem.
Gabriel Martinelli could start after illness meant he was only available to come of the bench in the Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven, while Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) are out.
Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, McCarthy, Perraud, Salisu, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Larios, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi, S. Armstrong, Djenepo, Walcott, Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Edozie.
Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Lokonga, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.
Predicted line-ups
Southampton: Bazunu; Elyounoussi, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Aribo; Armstrong, Adams.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Prediction
Southampton have a little confidence after their last couple of performances and have nothing to lose here. They may be up against the league leaders but they can still get something from this game if things fall into place. Southampton 1-1 Arsenal.
