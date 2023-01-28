Jump to content

Liveupdated1674919623

Southampton vs Blackpool LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 28 January 2023 15:27
<p>Southampton's Samuel Edozie and Blackpool's CJ Hamilton battle for the ball</p>

Southampton's Samuel Edozie and Blackpool's CJ Hamilton battle for the ball

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Southampton take on Blackpool in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

1674919599

Southampton vs Blackpool

Foul by Mislav Orsic (Southampton).

28 January 2023 15:26
1674919591

Southampton vs Blackpool

28 January 2023 15:26
1674919578

Southampton vs Blackpool

28 January 2023 15:26
1674919556

Southampton vs Blackpool

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Willy Caballero.

28 January 2023 15:25
1674919553

Southampton vs Blackpool

Attempt saved. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ian Poveda-Ocampo.

28 January 2023 15:25
1674919443

Southampton vs Blackpool

Attempt missed. Ian Poveda-Ocampo (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

28 January 2023 15:24
1674919433

Southampton vs Blackpool

28 January 2023 15:23
1674919428

Southampton vs Blackpool

28 January 2023 15:23
1674919381

Southampton vs Blackpool

Goal! Southampton 1, Blackpool 0. Romain Perraud (Southampton) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

28 January 2023 15:23
1674919355

Southampton vs Blackpool

28 January 2023 15:22

