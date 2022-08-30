Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea will be hoping to settle into their Premier League groove as they visit Southampton in midweek action.

Two goals from Raheem Sterling, his first for the club, ensured Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame Conor Gallagher’s early sending off against Leicester to get back on track after defeat against Leeds.

Still, Chelsea are yet to fully find their form so far this season amid continued links with yet more transfer business, and should fear a Southampton side that performed strongly against Manchester United.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, will be looking to his forward line to provide be more clinical in front of goal after missing a number of chances in their last outing.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Southampton vs Chelsea?

Southampton vs Chelsea is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 30 August at St Mary’s Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm. Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Ralph Hasenhuttl may mull naming an unchanged side after running Manchester United close on Saturday. Centre-half Armel Bella-Kotchap overcame a knock to produce a strong performance and should retain his place if fit, while Stuart Armstong could push for a start after combining well with namesake Adam off the bench in the second half.

Conor Gallagher is suspended for Chelsea after his dismissal against Leicester, but Kalidou Koulibaly should return from his ban at the back. Ahead of a busy period, Thomas Tuchel could look to rotate his side, but will be wary of Southampton’s threat. Wesley Fofana is set to join the club imminently if he passes a medical but will not be registered in time to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Aribo, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong; Adams.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Sterling.

Odds

Southampton win 5/1

Draw 7/2

Chelsea win 8/13

Prediction

Chelsea’s mixed start to the season should have Southampton hopeful of being able to cause the visitors problems, particularly if they rotate, but they may not have the attacking punch to strike a telling blow. Southampton 1-2 Chelsea