Southampton welcome Chelsea to St Mary’s Stadium looking to back up a good performance against Manchester United that ultimately ended in defeat.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were edged out 1-0 by their visitors on Saturday, and again host one of the Premier League’s “Big Six”.

Raheem Sterling got off the mark in a Chelsea shirt with a second-half double powering his side to victory after Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half against Leicester.

The London club are expected to be active in the final days of the summer transfer window as Thomas Tuchel continues to look to make improvements to his squad after a mixed start to the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Southampton vs Chelsea?

Southampton vs Chelsea is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 30 August at St Mary’s Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm. Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Ralph Hasenhuttl may mull naming an unchanged side after running Manchester United close on Saturday. Centre-half Armel Bella-Kotchap overcame a knock to produce a strong performance and should retain his place if fit, while Stuart Armstong could push for a start after combining well with namesake Adam off the bench in the second half.

Conor Gallagher is suspended for Chelsea after his dismissal against Leicester, but Kalidou Koulibaly should return from his ban at the back. Ahead of a busy period, Thomas Tuchel could look to rotate his side, but will be wary of Southampton’s threat. Wesley Fofana is set to join the club imminently if he passes a medical but will not be registered in time to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Aribo, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong; Adams.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Sterling.

Odds

Southampton win 5/1

Draw 7/2

Chelsea win 8/13

Prediction

Chelsea’s mixed start to the season should have Southampton hopeful of being able to cause the visitors problems, particularly if they rotate, but they may not have the attacking punch to strike a telling blow. Southampton 1-2 Chelsea