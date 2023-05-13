Southampton vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Fulham in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
Southampton are now officially relegated to the Championship with two games to go. Fulham confirm a top 10 finish for themselves and have an outside chance of making a European place. The Saints face Brighton in their next game while Fulham host Crystal Palace in a London derby.
The first half was an evenly-contested affair. Fulham started on the front foot but Southampton grew as the minutes ticked by. Willian had the best chance in the first period, but his shot was cleared off the line by Lyanco as the game was goalless at the break. The visitors got off to the perfect start in the second half as Carlos Vinicius scored an easy tap-in following a good tackle from Reed. Mitrovic then marked his return with a goal in the 73rd minute, which was enough to seal a 2-0 win for Fulham.
FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 0-2 FULHAM
Ward-Prowse tries to play a lofted pass to Armstrong in the box, but Leno collects the ball for Fulham. Southampton's fate is very much sealed as fans hold their heads in their hands.
There will be a minimum of four additional minutes.
