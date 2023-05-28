Jump to content

Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 28 May 2023 19:25
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Southampton vs Liverpool

28 May 2023 19:24
Southampton vs Liverpool

28 May 2023 18:58
Southampton vs Liverpool

28 May 2023 18:54
Southampton vs Liverpool

28 May 2023 18:50
Southampton vs Liverpool

28 May 2023 18:45
Southampton vs Liverpool

28 May 2023 18:42
Southampton vs Liverpool

That concludes our commentary of the Premier League fixture between Southampton and Liverpool! We hope you’ve enjoyed this - and all our commentaries this season!

28 May 2023 18:27
Southampton vs Liverpool

An enthralling final-day tie at St. Mary’s comes to a close with Southampton and Liverpool equally sharing an astounding eight goals. Klopp’s side found themselves ahead by two after just a quarter-hour through Jota and Firmino, before Ward-Prowse and Sulemana pulled the game back level ahead of the interval thanks to two dangerous counter-attacking moves. It was the hosts who restarted the match with intent, putting themselves in the lead just two minutes after the kick-off thanks to Sulemana’s second. Armstrong would add another to cushion Saints’ lead 17 minutes later after being on the pitch for less than 60 seconds, but the Reds would show their attacking prowess, putting two past McCarthy in two minutes just before the 75th-minute mark. Despite chances in the closing stages - including seven minutes of injury time - neither side could find the winner, with the two forced to be happy with a point after their entertaining display.

28 May 2023 18:26
Southampton vs Liverpool

FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 4-4 LIVERPOOL.

28 May 2023 18:26
Southampton vs Liverpool

Gomez hits a low shot from more than 30 yards out that finds its way towards goal but McCarthy sees it the whole way and moves to his left to make the stop.

28 May 2023 18:25

