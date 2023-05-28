Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
That concludes our commentary of the Premier League fixture between Southampton and Liverpool!
An enthralling final-day tie at St. Mary’s comes to a close with Southampton and Liverpool equally sharing an astounding eight goals. Klopp’s side found themselves ahead by two after just a quarter-hour through Jota and Firmino, before Ward-Prowse and Sulemana pulled the game back level ahead of the interval thanks to two dangerous counter-attacking moves. It was the hosts who restarted the match with intent, putting themselves in the lead just two minutes after the kick-off thanks to Sulemana’s second. Armstrong would add another to cushion Saints’ lead 17 minutes later after being on the pitch for less than 60 seconds, but the Reds would show their attacking prowess, putting two past McCarthy in two minutes just before the 75th-minute mark. Despite chances in the closing stages - including seven minutes of injury time - neither side could find the winner, with the two forced to be happy with a point after their entertaining display.
FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 4-4 LIVERPOOL.
Gomez hits a low shot from more than 30 yards out that finds its way towards goal but McCarthy sees it the whole way and moves to his left to make the stop.
