(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Manchester City travel to the south coast to face Southampton tonight as they look to extend their considerable lead at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola’s side beat Chelsea last time out to build a gap of 14 points over Thomas Tuchel’s men, while Liverpool sit 11 points behind as things stand.

A run of 12 consecutive victories has powered City’s ascent to the top and strengthened their grip on a title they now seem almost guaranteed to defend, possibly by a bigger margin than the 12-point advantage over rivals Manchester United which made them champions last season.

Southampton did hold today’s visitors to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at the Eithad Stadium back in September, and are themselves ten points clear of the relegation zone and seemingly destined to spend another season in the Premier League next time around. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side beat Brentford 4-1 in their previous Premier League home fixture but that was their first win at St Mary’s in the competition since early November.

Follow the score and all the action from tonight’s Premier League game below, plus the conclusion of Manchester United vs West Ham: