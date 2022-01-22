Southampton vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the latest updates from St Mary’s as Manchester City look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table
Follow live updates as Manchester City travel to the south coast to face Southampton tonight as they look to extend their considerable lead at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola’s side beat Chelsea last time out to build a gap of 14 points over Thomas Tuchel’s men, while Liverpool sit 11 points behind as things stand.
A run of 12 consecutive victories has powered City’s ascent to the top and strengthened their grip on a title they now seem almost guaranteed to defend, possibly by a bigger margin than the 12-point advantage over rivals Manchester United which made them champions last season.
Southampton did hold today’s visitors to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at the Eithad Stadium back in September, and are themselves ten points clear of the relegation zone and seemingly destined to spend another season in the Premier League next time around. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side beat Brentford 4-1 in their previous Premier League home fixture but that was their first win at St Mary’s in the competition since early November.
Follow the score and all the action from tonight’s Premier League game below, plus the conclusion of Manchester United vs West Ham:
Full-time: Man Utd 1 - 0 West Ham
90+4 mins: What a finish at Old Trafford! VAR took a look at the goal and by the slimmest of slim margins awards it to Manchester United! Marcus Rashford wins in at the death for the home side. A vital three points for Man Utd.
GOAL! Man Utd 1 - 0 West Ham (Rashford, 90+3)⚽️
90+3 mins: Marcus Rashford! Has he won it for Manchester United? It seems so! Alex Telles works the ball down the left wing and picks out Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils sweep up the pitch with the ball coming to Anthony Martial. He feeds to to Edinson Cavani who squares the ball over to the back post and Rashford taps it home!
Man Utd 0 - 0 West Ham
90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo has a snapshot save dby Alphonse Areola but he was offisde anyway.
Will we see a winning goal?
Man Utd 0 - 0 West Ham
86 mins: West Ham win a corner and Jarrod Bowen curls it into the box. Tomas Soucek attacks the ball and wins the header. He guides it over to the back post but Michail Antonio can’t reach it and the ball bounces pas the post. Godd chance for West Ham to win it there but it wasn’t to be.
Man Utd 0 - 0 West Ham
83 mins: Anthony Martial is on for Manchester United. His first involvement sees him knock the ball across to Scott McTominay who lays it off for Diogo Dalot to have a shot from range. He connects well but smashes the effort high and wide. Edinson Cavani is on as well.
Man Utd 0 - 0 West Ham
80 mins: Raphael Varane and Michail Antonio both challenge for an aerial ball. Varane beats Antonio in the air and then lands awkwardly needing a bit of treatment from the physios. He’s okay to continue though.
10 minutes to go at Old Trafford.
GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Newcastle⚽️
What a huge goal this could turn out to be! Jonjo Shelvey finds the bottom corner with a fine strike and Newcastle take the lead at Elland Road with 15 minutes to play. It’ll be a massive three points for Newcastle if they can see this game out.
GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Wolves⚽️
The first goal of the 3pm kick offs has come at the Brentford Community Stadium. It’s come in the 48th minute after a lengthy delay and Joao Moutinho has blasted one in from the edge of the box. Wolves lead!
Man Utd 0 - 0 West Ham
75 mins: West Ham look the more likely team to score now. They’re working the ball into the wide areas but can’t pick out a good final pass. Bowen’s cross in from the right is headed clear by Dalot but the Hammers recover the ball in midfield.
Southampton vs Man City: Line-ups
Lets look ahead to the 5.30pm kick where Southampton take on Manchester City. Here are the two starting line-ups:
Southampton XI:
Man City XI:
