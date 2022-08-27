Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United travel to Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon as they look to build on their morale-boosting victory over rivals Liverpool on Monday night.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford got the Erik ten Hag era off to a belated start, following criticism of United’s opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

The humiliation at Brentford was the seventh away match in a row in which United had lost - their worst run since 1936 - so they will be looking to turn that record around at St Mary’s.

Southampton have stepped up in recent matches following criticism of Ralph Hasenhuttle’s team. The Saints came from behind to beat Leicester last weekend, and also fought back to draw with Leeds the week before after being 2-0 down.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Southampton vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 27 August at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage getting underway from 11:30pm. The match will also be available to stream live for BT Sport customers on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Casemiro is set to make his Premier League debut following his arrival from Real Madrid and elsewhere, Erik ten Hag sticks with the team who responded to his instructions with an improved performance against Liverpool. That sees Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Cristiano Ronaldo remain on the bench. After a bright introduction against Liverpool, Anthony Martial is now is out with an Achilles injury, Ten Hag has confirmed, so Anthony Elanga again starts alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insisted that striker Che Adams will not be sold before the end of the transfer window, and the in-form Scotland international starts after scoring back-to-back doubles against Leicester and Cambridge this week.

Confirmed line-ups

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong, Adams.

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Elanga.

Odds

Southampton: 7/2

Draw: 16/5

Manchester United: 11/13

Prediction

United’s work-rate was much better against Liverpool but this is a different test. Today, Ten Hag’s side will be judged for their quality in possession and against the counter-attack, with the visitors expected to have most of the ball. Based on the evidence so far this season, this might make it a harder fixture. Southampton 1-1 Man United