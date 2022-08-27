Jump to content
Southampton vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Southampton vs Manchester United TV channel, kick-off time and everything you need to know before Premier League fixture today

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 27 August 2022 06:21
Comments
Manchester United will look to build on their victory over Liverpool as they travel to Southampton FC in the opening fixture of the Premier League weekend this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s players responded with a performance of energy and effort at Old Trafford, following criticism of their defeats to Brighton and Brentford to start the season.

And there is pressure now to live up to the standards they have set for themselves, as they face a Southampton side who came from behind to beat Leicester last weekend.

It was the second match in a row in which Southampton had battled back to claim a result, as the Saints got their first win of the season under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Southampton vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 27 August at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage getting underway from 11:30pm. The match will also be available to stream live for BT Sport customers on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Casemiro could make his Premier League debut following his arrival from Real Madrid and elsewhere, Erik ten Hag is likely to stick with the team who responded to his instructions with an improved performance against Liverpool. That should see Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Cristiano Ronaldo remain on the bench. After a bright introduction against Liverpool, Anthony Martial is now is out with an Achilles injury, Ten Hag has confirmed, so Anthony Elanga could again start alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insisted that striker Che Adams will not be sold before the end of the transfer window, so the in-form Scotland international should start after scoring back-to-back doubles against Leicester and Cambridge this week. Left-back Romain Perraud could be involved after returning to training following a groin issue.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: Bazanu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Aribo, Elyounoussi; Adams

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Elanga

Odds

Southampton: 7/2

Draw: 16/5

Manchester United: 11/13

Prediction

United’s work-rate was much better against Liverpool but this is a different test. Today, Ten Hag’s side will be judged for their quality in possession and against the counter-attack, with the visitors expected to have most of the ball. Based on the evidence so far this season, this might make it a harder fixture. Southampton 1-1 Man United

