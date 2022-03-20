Southampton host Manchester City in the FA Cup on Sunday and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes his team can cause an upset.

City are the favourites heading into the quarter-final due to their consistent form this season but Hasenhuttel says Southampton believe they can get the result.

“We have both had a week to prepare for this game and had some experience with (playing) each other,” he said.

“Hopefully we find a few good solutions for the game because we all know when you face one of the best teams in the world, you have to do a very good job and we are absolutely convinced that we can do that.”

But who lines-up for the teams? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Sunday, 20 March at St Mary’s Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BBC One or fans can stream it on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Southampton only two first-team players aren’t available for the contest in Alex McCarthy and Lyanco. This means there will be a mix of youth and experience in the side to face City.

Man City will be without Ruben Dias and there is a doubt over Cole Palmer. But aside from those two players Pep Guardiola has free choice of his squad.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: Caballero; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud; S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Djenepo; Adams, Broja

Man City: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez

Odds

Southampton - 17/2

Draw - 4/1

Man City - 3/10

Prediction

The tie will be tight match with some experienced players on both sides going toe-to-toe ahead of the international break. However, Man City’s form all season suggests they will come away with a win and if Southampton manage a victory it would be a big upset. Southampton 1-3 Man City.