When is FA Cup semi-final draw and how can I watch?

The FA Cup semi-final draw will take place after the quarter-finals have been played and there are four cracking fixtures.

Middlesbrough take on Chelsea in the first quarter on Saturday with the other three playing out on Sunday. Crystal Palace host Everton, Manchester City will travel to Southampton and Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool.

It will be a historic day for Forest as they are competing in the quarters for the first time since 1999. They knocked out Arsenal and holders Leicester City to face Liverpool and manager Steve Cooper said of the tie: “I think it’s going to catch the imagination a little bit, and that’s important for us, for our supporters here, because we’re a big club as well.”

But when will the draw take place but when will it be? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

The draw will take place at 5.30pm on Sunday, 20 March. This means it will happen before the Forest Liverpool fixture and so the teams will know who they will face if they win the match.

How can I watch?

Supporters can watch the draw on ITV who will bring the action live before they broadcast the Forest Liverpool game.

Fans can also stream the draw on the ITV Hub.

When will the semi-finals take place?

The semi-finals are scheduled to happen over the 16 and17 April and the final is set for 14 May.