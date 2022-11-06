Southampton vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Southampton have made four changes to their side from their defeat to Palace last time out. Bellat Kotchap and Larios come into the backline as Lyanco and Caleta-Car make way. Maitland-Niles slots into the midfield, while Walcott returns in the final third. Diallo and Aribo drop to the bench for the Saints.
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo, Chris Wood, Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow, Elliot Anderson.
NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Joe Murphy.
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Lyanco, Duje Caleta-Car, Joe Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Sekou Mara, Samuel Edozie, Ibrahima Diallo, Romeo Lavia.
SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Gavin Bazunu; Romain Perraud, Armel Bella Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse; Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Che Adams.
Newcastle's outstanding form continued last time out against Aston Villa, hammering the Villans 4-0 at St James' Park. The Magpies are pushing themselves not only into contention for the top four, but also an outside chance in the Premier League title race. A year ago that would have been unthinkable, but under Eddie Howe the club have been transforrmed. He will be determined to continue their momentum to leave Newcastle in a strong position before the World Cup halts proceedings next week.
Southampton require a result to steer themselves out of the bottom three ahead of the break for the World Cup. The Saints suffered a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last time out to continue their run of inconsistent form in the Premier League. Ralph Hasenhuttl remains under pressure in the dugout and he needs to make a strong impression before the break as the Saints' hierarchy will have a lot of time to think over the six-week interval. He needs a good performance out of his team today.
