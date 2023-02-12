Jump to content

Southampton consider Jesse Marsch as they look to replace sacked Nathan Jones

Marsch could make a swift return to management after he was sacked by Leeds on Monday

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Sunday 12 February 2023 17:07
Comments
Nathan Jones sacked after Southampton lose to 10-man Wolves

Southampton are considering Jesse Marsch as they search for a successor to the sacked Nathan Jones.

The American, who was fired by Leeds on Monday, could make a swift return to management as the bottom club look for their third head coach of the season.

Marsch only won two of his last 17 league games in charge of Leeds but kept them up last season after taking over with 12 matches to go.

The 49-year-old’s pressing principles could suit a club who had tried to play in a similar style under another former RB Leipzig manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Jones was dismissed the day after a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves which meant Southampton had lost seven of his eight league games in charge.

First-team coach Ruben Selles is in temporary charge after Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan left with former Luton manager Jones.

