Southampton consider Jesse Marsch as they look to replace sacked Nathan Jones

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Southampton are considering Jesse Marsch as they search for a successor to the sacked Nathan Jones.

The American, who was fired by Leeds on Monday, could make a swift return to management as the bottom club look for their third head coach of the season.

Marsch only won two of his last 17 league games in charge of Leeds but kept them up last season after taking over with 12 matches to go.

The 49-year-old’s pressing principles could suit a club who had tried to play in a similar style under another former RB Leipzig manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Recommended How ludicrous Nathan Jones dragged Southampton towards disaster

Jones was dismissed the day after a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves which meant Southampton had lost seven of his eight league games in charge.

First-team coach Ruben Selles is in temporary charge after Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan left with former Luton manager Jones.