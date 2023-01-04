Southampton vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Steve Cooper, meanwhile, names an unchanged Forest side from their 1-1 draw against Chelsea.
Nathan Jones makes three changes to his Southampton side which lost 2-1 against Fulham. At left-wing back Perraud replaces Maitland-Niles whilst, in midfield, Aribo makes way for Lavia. Finally, Mara comes into the side at left wing to replace Edozie who drops to the bench.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Steve Cook, Neco Williams, Jack Colback, Wayne Hennessey, Harry Toffolo, Scott McKenna, Sam Surridge, Gustavo Scarpa.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-3-3): Dean Henderson; Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi; Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala; Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi.
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Duje Caleta-Ca, Adam Armstrong, Joe Aribo, Ibrahima Diallo, Moussa Djenepo, Willy Caballero, Stuart Armstrong, Samuel Edozie.
SOUTHAMPTON (3-4-3): Gavin Bazunu; Lycano, Armel Bella Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Romain Perraud; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams, Sekou Mara.
Nottingham Forest enter this fixture off the back of an impressive 1-1 draw against Chelsea but are winless in the League since the return to action. Steve Cooper's side sit 18th and in the relegation zone on goal difference but a win tonight would see them escape the relegation zone.
This relegation battle is a must-win game for both sides. Southampton head into this fixture bottom of the Premier League and without a win in their two league fixtures since the end of the World Cup. Nathan Jones' side could leapfrog their opposition with a win tonight and escape the relegation zone if other results go their way.
Hello and welcome to this live commentary for the Premier League fixture between Southampton and Nottingham Forest from St. Mary's Stadium.
