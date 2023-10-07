Southampton vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Rotherham United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Flynn Downes (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Will Smallbone (Southampton).
Flynn Downes (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Lee Peltier.
Attempt saved. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Smallbone.
Offside, Southampton. Kyle Walker-Peters tries a through ball, but Adam Armstrong is caught offside.
Offside, Rotherham United. Dexter Lembikisa tries a through ball, but Sam Nombe is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana.
