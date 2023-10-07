Jump to content

Liveupdated1696689003

Southampton vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696688942

Southampton vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

7 October 2023 15:29
1696688731

Southampton vs Rotherham United

Flynn Downes (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688649

Southampton vs Rotherham United

Foul by Will Smallbone (Southampton).

7 October 2023 15:24
1696688579

Southampton vs Rotherham United

Flynn Downes (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 October 2023 15:22
1696688539

Southampton vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

7 October 2023 15:22
1696688499

Southampton vs Rotherham United

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Lee Peltier.

7 October 2023 15:21
1696688338

Southampton vs Rotherham United

Attempt saved. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Smallbone.

7 October 2023 15:18
1696688190

Southampton vs Rotherham United

Offside, Southampton. Kyle Walker-Peters tries a through ball, but Adam Armstrong is caught offside.

7 October 2023 15:16
1696687980

Southampton vs Rotherham United

Offside, Rotherham United. Dexter Lembikisa tries a through ball, but Sam Nombe is caught offside.

7 October 2023 15:13
1696687891

Southampton vs Rotherham United

Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana.

7 October 2023 15:11

