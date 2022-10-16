(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face West Ham United in the Premier League today.

Saints are in the bottom three ahead of the match after losing four straight games in the top flight. Ralph Hasenhuttl has yet to find a way to get his talented, but young, squad to blend in a consistent enough manner and Wolves’ win yesterday means there’s a two-point gap to safety.

After a rocky start of their own, West Ham have started to climb the table again after three wins in the last six and back-to-back victories most recently. David Moyes still wants more from his side though, in terms of both consistency and attacking threat, with the Hammers only scoring 10 in nine games so far. That said, hosts today Southampton have only managed eight, so goalmouth action could be at a premium today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: