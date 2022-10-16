Southampton vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face West Ham United in the Premier League today.
Saints are in the bottom three ahead of the match after losing four straight games in the top flight. Ralph Hasenhuttl has yet to find a way to get his talented, but young, squad to blend in a consistent enough manner and Wolves’ win yesterday means there’s a two-point gap to safety.
After a rocky start of their own, West Ham have started to climb the table again after three wins in the last six and back-to-back victories most recently. David Moyes still wants more from his side though, in terms of both consistency and attacking threat, with the Hammers only scoring 10 in nine games so far. That said, hosts today Southampton have only managed eight, so goalmouth action could be at a premium today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Southampton vs West Ham United
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Southampton and West Ham at St Mary's Stadium!
Southampton vs West Ham United
Southampton vs West Ham United
Southampton vs West Ham United
Southampton vs West Ham United
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Southampton vs West Ham United
Southampton vs West Ham United
Southampton vs West Ham United
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies