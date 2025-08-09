Southampton vs Wrexham live: Red Dragons kick off Championship campaign against former Premier League side
Having secured back-to-back-to-back promotions from the National League the Welsh side aim to impress in the Championship
Wrexham kick off their season in the Championship by facing Southampton in the early kick off on Saturday. These clubs were separated by two leagues last year with Saints plying their trade in the Premier League and Wrexham securing promotion from League One.
The Welsh club have won promotion in each of the last three seasons in a rare story of success which has taken them from the National League to within touching distance of the Premier League. Playing in the top flight is the dream of their Hollywood owners who have made key signings in the transfer window with the experienced Conor Coady and Kieffer Moore joining the squad.
Saints will hope to give them a reality check after a bruising season in the top flight last year. They secured just 12 points in the entire campaign but have a new boss, in Will Still, whose target is to steer them back to the Premier League on the first time of asking.
Follow all the action from St. Mary’s as Southampton take on Wrexham in the Championship:
Southampton early team news
Southampton starboy Tyler Dibling has been withdrawn from training as a move to Everton nears, meaning he will likely play no part in their season opener.
And while the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Aaron Ramsdale have already departed the club, Saturday’s clash will pose an opportunity for new boys Damion Downs and Joshua Quarshie to start this weekend.
Proven Championship attacking threats Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer are also available.
Predicted Southampton XI: Bazunu; Bree, Stephens, Quarshie, Manning; Charles, Fernandez, Downes; Fraser, Archer, Armstrong.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, with coverage starting at 11am BST.
When is Southampton vs Wrexham?
The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 9 August at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.
Southampton vs Wrexham
Wrexham’s dream of Premier League football is closer than ever as they are welcomed back to the Championship by Southampton.
Off the back of three consecutive promotions from the National League, Wrexham are raring for their first game at this level in over 40 years and have been preparing as such, signing the likes of Conor Coady and Kieffer Moore in a busy summer transfer window.
And while Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be keen to make it four in a row, Southampton will look to give them an early reality check in the English second tier, having themselves felt the wrath of the Premier League in recent times.
The Saints narrowly avoided the ignominy of becoming the joint-worst side in top-flight history, finishing with only one point more than Derby County’s infamous tally of 11 in 2007/08, but under new boss Will Still, they will set their sights on bouncing straight back, as they did two seasons ago.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Championship action.
One of the early kick offs in the second division is an intriguing clash between Southampton and Wrexham who entered the league from opposite sides of the pyramid.
Saints were relegated from the Premier League after a shocking season in which they only managed to secure 12 points. They have a new manager in Will Still and are hoping to bounce straight back up to the top flight this year.
Wrexham, meanwhile, continued their fairytale rise under their Hollywood ownership and earned a third consecutive promotion in as many seasons. They are now one step away from the Premier League and will have their sights set on another promotion this year if they can get off to a good start.
We’ll see how this match up plays out this afternoon, stick around for all the team news and build-up ahead of a 12.30pm kick off.
