Sarina Wiegman’s side take on Spain in their final Nations League group fixture ( EPA )

England and Spain resume their rivalry as the pair battle for a place in the Nations League finals.

A meeting of European and world champions will settle top spot in Group A3, with the Lionesses needing to beat their hosts in Barcelona to usurp them. Sarina Wiegman’s side kept their hope alive with an uber-impressive performance in a 6-0 win against Portugal, though Spain also looked in fine form in their penultimate group game as Belgium were blown away.

For those involved, this marks a final audition before squads are confirmed for Euro 2025. Wiegman will confirm her travelling party for England’s defence of their crown on Thursday and admitted this week that she was already “pretty close” to knowing her selection. Can anyone force a late rethink with a standout performance in Barcelona to help England keep their Nations League trophy hopes alive?

Follow all of the latest from the RCDE Stadium with our live blog below: