Spain vs England live: Latest team news and updates as Lionesses face must-win Nations League decider
The England players will get a final chance to impress before the Euro 2025 squad is named
England and Spain resume their rivalry as the pair battle for a place in the Nations League finals.
A meeting of European and world champions will settle top spot in Group A3, with the Lionesses needing to beat their hosts in Barcelona to usurp them. Sarina Wiegman’s side kept their hope alive with an uber-impressive performance in a 6-0 win against Portugal, though Spain also looked in fine form in their penultimate group game as Belgium were blown away.
For those involved, this marks a final audition before squads are confirmed for Euro 2025. Wiegman will confirm her travelling party for England’s defence of their crown on Thursday and admitted this week that she was already “pretty close” to knowing her selection. Can anyone force a late rethink with a standout performance in Barcelona to help England keep their Nations League trophy hopes alive?
Follow all of the latest from the RCDE Stadium with our live blog below:
How Nations League Group A3 stands
Back to tonight, then, and a reminder of the standings in Nations League Group A3. Only the group winner will progress to the finals later this year, with the bottom side relegated and the second-from-bottom finisher facing relegation play-offs.
Spain top the group on 12 points and will remain there unless they are beaten by England tonight, with the Lionesses two points behind the group toppers. Portugal have four points, one more than Belgium - those two meet in lovely Madeira this evening in a crunch clash.
England’s Euro 2025 squad: Who’s on the plane and who’s got work to do?
What could England’s squad for the Euros look like? Jamie Braidwood has stepped into Sarina Wiegman’s shoes and assessed the contenders, from the dead certs to the outside bets.
Sarina Wiegman ‘pretty close’ to knowing Euro 2025 squad as Lionesses selection looms
England boss Sarina Wiegman has revealed she is "pretty close" to knowing her squad for the upcoming European Championship.
The Lionesses face Spain in their final Nations League fixture tonight, with a spot in the competition's finals up for grabs.
Later in the week Wiegman announces her team for the Euros, with England defending their title as the competition begins in Switzerland on 2 July.
When does Sarina Wiegman name her Euro 2025 squad?
This is the week, then, for England’s Euro 2025 hopeful - Sarina Wiegman will confirm the Lionesses squad for the defence of their crown on Thursday to begin their preparations in earnest for the trip to Switzerland this summer.
Beever-Jones hails ‘incredible’ first Wembley start following England hat-trick
Forward Aggie Beever-Jones agreed it was an “incredible” first Wembley start for England after she netted a hat-trick in the Lionesses’ 6-0 Nations League rout over Portugal.
The 21-year-old became just the third woman – and second Lioness after Beth Mead – to score three times at Wembley.
Aggie Beever-Jones takes chance to lead breakout night for England’s next generation
England were really very good on Friday night at Wembley - with Aggie Beever-Jones to the fore. Jamie Braidwood was there and liked what he saw from the Chelsea striker, taking her chance in the absence of Alessia Russo.
Spain vs England
Spain and England are set to renew hostilities in a Nations League group decider in Barcelona. A brilliant thrashing of Portugal kept the Lionesses’ hopes of qualifying for the tournament finals alive but they will have to win away from home to usurp their opponents and book their spot - but with a Euro 2025 squad set to be named this week by Sarina Wiegman, those in the England ranks have every reason to impress.
Kick off is at 6pm BST.
