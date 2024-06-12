Pedri reveals Spain’s secret weapon in pursuit of Euro 2024 glory

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Spain’s dressing room is filled with leaders and their biggest asset at Euro 2024 this month will be the strong bonds between the players, midfielder Pedri said.

Spain’s young and talented core of players have worked extensively with manager Luis de la Fuente, who was part of the national team’s youth set-up between 2013 and 2022 before taking charge of the senior team.

“I think that these last few days we have talked about it, that the greatest asset we have is that we are a team, we are a family both on and off the field,” Barcelona’s Pedri told reporters on Tuesday.

“The leader is the team as a whole. There are many players that are captains that help us a lot, they act as leaders, but I think the big difference with all the teams is that we are a team and there is no leader who stands out from the rest.”

Three-time champions Spain start their Euro 2024 campaign on June 15 against Croatia and also take on defending champions Italy and Albania in Group B.

“It’s important to get off to a good start. But we’ve already seen that many teams have won a big tournament despite losing their first game,” Pedri added.

“You don’t have to be anxious about that game. It is clear that we are going to go out to win and we are not going to want to leave anything out on the pitch and above all, that, go out with everything.

“We are really looking forward to it, we are very young and we are really looking forward to it starting now.”

Reuters