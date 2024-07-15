Jump to content

Super Campeones: How Spanish media reacted to their Euro 2024 victory

Sonia Twigg
Monday 15 July 2024 09:15
Spain’s media was expectedly jubilant in the aftermath of their European Championship victory over England.

Spain lifted the trophy in Berlin, while England, hearts were broken, for a second successive time in a Euros final.

La Roja won all seven matches at the tournament, without needing penalties, as the nation lifted the trophy for a record fourth time. On their route to the final were Italy, Germany France and England, Europe’s only teams to have won a World Cup, while Gareth Southgate’s men enjoyed a more favourable side of the draw.

Spain’s newspapers wasted no time celebrating the occasion.

“The Spanish Armada” declared Marca in its headline, with the subheading declaring: “Spain, righteous champion of the Euro Cup” while declaring Nico Williams the player of the match, Rodri, the best player of the tournament, and Lamine Yamal as the best young player.

AS said: “Glory to Spain, and added: “La Roja wins their fourth Euro Cup with a lesson in integrity and personality.”

El Correo declared Spain’s team the Kings of Europe
El Correo declared Spain’s team the Kings of Europe (El Correo)

El Pais said “Spain reign in Europe”. Mundo Deportivo went for the simple “Campeones” with a split image, the top half showing Spain’s football team, and the other an image of Wimbledon men’s winner Carlos Alcaraz. While Sport, went for one better with “Super Campeones”.

El Mundo chose the headline: “Spain’s madness on the pitch of the Berlin Olympics” and used the quote: “We said from the beginning that we were a great team.”

L’Equipe, the main sports newspaper in France chose the headline: “The new kings of Spain” and the subheading: “Spanish sport also celebrated its national day yesterday: While at Wimbledon Carlos Alcaraz defended his title, the footballers of the “Roja” became Champions of Europe for the fourth time”.

German tabloid newspaper Bild led its front page on Donald Trump, but in the corner went for the simple: “Spain won the pot” with the scoreline underneath.

