Jude Bellingham shares thoughts after ‘cruel’ Euro 2024 defeat

Jude Bellingham says England “sacrificed a lot” to be in the Euro 2024 final - making their “cruel” 2-1 defeat to Spain even harder to take.

Manager, Gareth Southgate, echoed the player’s words, admitting that the “physical toll” affected the team towards the end.

“It’s so tough these days with the crazy schedules and then coming together for the end of the season”, Bellingham told reporters after the game.

“Mentally, physically you’re exhausted but for our country we wanted to give everything.”