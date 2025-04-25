Trump’s two-word verdict on Pope Francis’ funeral as he departs for Rome

Donald Trump has said the funeral of Pope Francis, taking place on Saturday, 26 April, will be "very interesting", ahead of leaving to join other world leaders for the event in Rome.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, the US president said: "It's going to be very interesting, we're going to meet with a lot of the foreign leaders that want to meet."

On Monday, the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform that both he and his wife Melania were "[looking] forward" to the funeral, after the pontiff died aged 88 earlier that day.