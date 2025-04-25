Beyoncé’s mother Tina fights back tears over emotional toll of cancer

Independent TV
Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles fights back tears over emotional toll of cancer
Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles was visibly emotional as she gave details of her breast cancer diagnosis during Thursday's (24 April) episode of Loose Women.
The 71-year-old, who is also mother to Solange Knowles, received a stage one diagnosis after tumours were found in her breasts during a mammogram.
Speaking to the panel about who has been supporting her, Tina paid tribute to her daughters and spoke of how she dealt with her diagnosis with her friends.
"I just went to Houston, gathered my girlfriends... I just told them I don't want to talk about what's going on, but I need you right now,” Tina said.
