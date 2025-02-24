Vanessa Feltz undergoes breast mammogram live on This Morning

Vanessa Feltz has been praised for undergoing a breast mammogram live on This Morning.

The 63-year-old underwent the procedure live on air on Monday (24 February) to show viewers that mammograms are nothing to worry about and to tackle the stigma surrounding them, as part of NHS’ first ever breast screening campaign.

The presenter spoke to viewers watching at home, reassuring people it was nothing to worry about.

She said: “It feels slightly squashed. But it certainly isn’t hurting at all.

“I wouldn’t even call it discomfort. I certainly wouldn’t call it pain.”

Back in the studio hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley praised the journalist for having the mammogram done on air.