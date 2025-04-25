Independent TV
Pete Hegseth says US troops ‘need to be fit, not fat’ as he attacks ‘completely unacceptable’ statistic
Pete Hegseth has said America's troops "need to be fit, not fat", after a report by the American Security Project found two-thirds of Guard and Reserve service members are overweight.
In a post to Twitter/X on Friday, 25 April, the US defense secretary branded the statistic "completely unacceptable" and said the Trump administration would be implementing "real fitness and weight standards".
It comes after he delivered a speech at the US Army War College in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and said US troops "need to be fit, not fat" and "sharp, not shabby".
