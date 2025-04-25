An LGBTQ+ MP has shared her fears of the impact the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman will have on her when she accesses facilities such as toilets.

Kate Osborne, Labour MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, told a Lesbian Visibility Week debate in Westminster Hall on Thursday (24 April) that she is misgendered frequently and suspects she will be "challenged even more now" after judges ruled that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

"Whilst the impact on my life will be problematic, the impact on my trans siblings’ lives is going to be significantly worse," Ms Osborne added.