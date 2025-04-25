Big Brother’s first transgender winner has said she would refuse hospital treatment in male ward after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the definition of a woman.

Last week’s ruling from the Supreme Court says the legal definition of a woman is someone born biologically female, which excludes transgender people.

The decision means trans women can be barred from places like women-only toilets and kept from groups like those offering medical or counselling services only to women.

Nadia Alamada, who won Big Brother back in 2004, was questioned about the ruling and what it meant for her if she needed to be treated in hospital, when she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday (25 April).

She said: “I would rather refuse treatment than be subjected to that.”