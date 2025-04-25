The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has explained your rights and the next steps you should take after thousands of people had their holiday cancelled following the closure of a major travel provider.

As of 24 April, operations by Balkan Holidays shut in the UK, with “all forward holiday bookings” cancelled after almost 60 years of trading.

Although travellers currently on holiday will be unaffected by the closure, any upcoming bookings have been cancelled.

Holidaymakers who have bookings with Balkan were told to contact them directly or request a refund from their travel agent.