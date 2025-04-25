Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of British travellers have had their holidays cancelled after a major travel provider abruptly closed on Thursday.

As of 24 April, operations by Balkan Holidays shut in the UK, with “all forward holiday bookings” cancelled after almost 60 years of trading.

The travel provider started operations in 1966 with summer holidays to Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Malta and northern Cyprus, as well as winter ski trips, on offer to travellers.

Holidays by the brand departed from 17 British airports and served over 130,000 travellers in one year at the height of operations.

Before its closure, the travel operator held an Atol licence to protect just 27,817 passenger trips until the end of March 2026.

Although travellers currently on holiday will be unaffected by the closure, any upcoming bookings have been cancelled.

Balkan Holidays said in an online statement: “We regret to inform you that Balkan Holidays Ltd. has as of 24th of April 2025, closed for business in the UK. Clients currently on holiday will be unaffected.

“The company remains solvent, but has ceased trading, however all forward holiday bookings have been cancelled. All clients will be notified and refunded in full. May we kindly ask for patience as we process the refunds and appreciate your understanding.

“Thank you for your past business and please accept our most sincere apologies for the disappointment and inconvenience.”

Holidaymakers who have bookings with Balkan were told to contact them directly or request a refund from their travel agent.

The former travel provider added that it will “work as fast as we can” and “prioritise refunds in departure date order”.

Travellers due to take off this year shared their shock at the news on social media.

One X/Twitter user replied: “Absolutely devastated we WERE going in 36 days time! How are we meant to book anywhere now at this notice.”

“This is a disgrace we were flying with you in 6 weeks so unless you refund in the next week we can't afford to book anywhere else. Terrible way to treat people scum!”, wrote another.

Balkan Holidays UK managing director Alexander Stoyanov said that it has become “increasingly difficult to be competitive and profitable” in the UK.

He added that “nobody will be left out of pocket” following the closure.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast