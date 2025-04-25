Flames rage from car after top Putin general killed in Moscow bombing

Flames rage from a car after a senior Russian general was killed in a car bombing near Moscow.

Russian officials say officer Yaroslav Moskalik, a top general in the Russian military, was killed in the bombing on Friday (25 April) and said a criminal case has been opened into the incident.

According to available data, the explosion occurred as a result of the detonation of a homemade explosive device filled with destructive elements," the Investigative Committee said in a statement, without naming who might have been behind it.

The attack follows the killing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who died in December last year, when a bomb hidden on an electric scooter parked outside his apartment building exploded as he left for his office.