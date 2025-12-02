Spain make do without injured Aitana Bonmati to retain Nations League title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claudia Pina scored two superb second-half goals as Spain made do without the injured Aitana Bonmati to retain the Women's Nations League title with a 3-0 second-leg win over Germany in the final.

The Germans dominated the goalless first leg in Kaiserslautern, missing a slew of chances that they came to regret as the roles were reversed in Madrid, with the Spaniards flying out of the blocks but failing to get the ball past Ann-Katrin Berger in the German goal.

Pina finally broke a deadlock that had lasted more than 150 minutes over the two legs with a moment of inspiration in the 61st minute as the German defence suffered a lapse in concentration that was to prove costly.

Shadowed by Giulia Gwinn, Pina cut in from the left before passing to the feet of Esther Gonzalez. The German defender switched off momentarily. That was enough to allow Pina to create the space she needed for her shot, and though Berger got a touch on the ball, she couldn't keep it out.

open image in gallery Claudia Pina’s goals inspired Spain to retain the Nations League ( REUTERS )

Vicky Lopez added a second from a similar position seven minutes later, but she needed no help as she cut in from the right before curling home past Berger.

Pina saved the best for last, picking up the ball in the middle of the field and surging forward before pinging an unstoppable shot past Berger in the 74th minute as Spain retained the title they won against France in the first edition of the tournament in 2024.

"It's a very beautiful day to enjoy. There (in Germany), we were not the Spain we want to be. We knew we would have the support of the people here and they have been very important," Spain coach Sonia Bermudez told RTVE.

"They have achieved it. They have mobilised 70,000 people to watch them play. It is a very ambitious group and today we had a difficult opponent, so it is a day to enjoy," she added.

Reuters