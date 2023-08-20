Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain star Jenni Hermoso insists she “did not enjoy it” after being kissed on the lips by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales.

The incident occurred when Hermoso made her way to the podium after Spain defeated England in the Women’s World Cup final thanks to Olga Carmona’s strike.

After being given her medal by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Hermoso was given a hug by Rubiales, who lifted her off her feet.

A brief conversation between the pair followed before Rubiales grabbed Hermoso on her back and kissed her on the lips.

Outrage quickly spread on social media, with supporters accusing Rubiales of inappropriate behaviour.

Asked about the moment, Hermoso told Spanish TV network La 1: “Eh...yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

The World Cup further adds to a glittering career for the 33-year-old Hermoso, with successful spells at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, while currently featuring for Mexican outfit Pachuca.

Carmona’s first-half strike epitomised Spain’s slick style of football and was ultimately enough for Spain to edge out the Lionesses in Sydney, gaining revenge for their defeat in the quarter-finals of last year’s European Championships.

Hermoso saw a penalty saved in the second half by England shot-stopper Mary Earps, but the Lionesses could not find an equaliser, with Jorge Vilda’s side holding on for victory.