Spain will be looking to get their Euro 2020 campaign up and running when they take on Poland in Group E tonight in Sevilla.

The three-time European champions were held to a 0-0 draw by Sweden in their opening game on Monday, with strikers Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno among those to miss key chances in the stalemate.

Spain were typically dominant in possession but their wastefulness in front of goal has become a common theme of their recent results under manager Luis Enrique, who will be desperate for his side to respond to its critics by claiming an important three points.

Poland also have concerns ahead of this fixture after they were beaten 2-1 by Slovakia in their first match of the Euros. Star striker Robert Lewandowski saw little of the ball in the defeat but will be looking to put his stamp on the tournament after a 40-goal campaign for Bayern Munich this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Saturday 19 June.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30 pm.

What is the team news?

Spain are still likely to be without midfielder Sergio Busquets following his positive coronavirus test, with Rodri set to keep his starting spot as the midfield holder. Gerard Moreno will be pushing for Alvaro Morata’s place up front, but Luis Enrique looks set to keep faith in the Juventus striker.

Poland will be without midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak after he was sent off in the Slovakia defeat. Brighton’s Jakub Moder could come into the side, with Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski fielded in a deeper, central position against Spain.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Simon; M Llorente, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Rodri, Pedri, Koke; Olmo, Morata, F Torres

Poland: Szczesny; Beresynski, Bednarek, Glik, Rybus; Jozwiak, Linetty, Klich, Zielinski, Moder; Lewandowski

Odds

Spain: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Poland: 9/1

Prediction

It’s unlikely that Spain will have as much of the ball as they did on Monday on Sweden, but it won’t be far off against Poland tonight. Luis Enrique's side will create chances and with the amount of talent they have, Spain will surely stick one away eventually... right? Spain 1-0 Poland