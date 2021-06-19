Spain vs Poland LIVE: Euro 2020 latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight
Follow all the action as Spain take on Poland in Euro 2020’s Group E tonight.
Luis Enrique’s side endured a frustrating opening draw against Sweden, despite dominating the contest, with Alvaro Morata’s wayward finishing costing La Roja. Turning possession into points has become a familiar problem for Spain, however, Enrique bullishly defended Morata in the week, insisting he is one of the world’s very best strikers. “He’s doing well,” Enrique said. “His body language is very good and I think he’s doing perfectly. We teach Alvaro things every week, and he’s been working with a smile and the right attitude. We have the utmost confidence in Morata.”
Spain cannot afford to let any further points slip, though, in a surprisingly tight group. Sweden moved top of Group E on four points with a 1-0 victory over Slovakia yesterday. However, Slovakia remain on three points after stunning Poland in the opening round. Poland, who know they must take something from this game to maintain any hope of reaching the last 16, will provide stern opposition to Spain, although they must get more out of their talisman, Robert Lewandowski, who has scored just two goals in his last 12 tournament appearances for the national team.
Follow all the action live below:
Kick off: Only the six goals in the game just prior to this one between Portugal and Germany. Can Spain vs Poland better that tonight? The visitors get the game started and win a throw in deep in Spain’s half on the right hand side.
Here come the teams. Tonight’s game is being played at the Stadio La Catuja in Seville with Spain playing in front of their home ground. Manager Luis Enrique says his Spanish side are ‘focused and ready’. Let’s find out if that’s true.
The final game of the day gets underway in less than 10 minutes. The warm ups are done and the teams are waiting in the tunnel.
Euro 2020: Robert Lewandowski, Poland’s struggling superstar
Robert Lewandowski was the top goal scorer in the Bundesliga last season netting 41 times for Bayern Munich but he’s struggled to transfer that form onto the international stage.
He has scored with just two of his 35 shots for Poland at major tournaments, failing to score with his last 17 attempts since netting against Portugal at Euro 2016.
Euro 2020: Difficult times for Poland
Poland have won just two of their 12 matches at a European Championship with six draws and four defeats. The Poles have have failed to score more than one goal in all 12 of those matches.
Defeat tonight would mean they have lost their opening two matches at a major tournament for the fourth time - but it will be the first time for them at a European Championship.
Poland face an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages. They’re currently bottom of Group E and need a results against Spain to keep them in contention for qualification.
Manager Paulo Sousa spoke ahead of the game saying: “What makes me optimistic before the game is, first of all, the quality of my players and their belief that we can do it.
“Of course, we are in a difficult situation, but sometimes great things are forged in adversity. Our task will be to minimise their possession as much as possible. But as I said, we have quality in our team and will do the best to show it against Spain.”
Euro 2020: ‘We’ll take care of the goals’ - Sarabia
The biggest question surrounding Spain is their ability to score goals. Their main striker, Alvaro Morata, has now failed to score in his last four international matches, though he has scored three of Spain’s last four goals at a European Championship.
Even after a goal less draw with Sweden in their opening match Spanish forward Pablo Sarabia isn’t worried about his side’s lack of goals saying:
“The mood and the goals are the responsibility of all of us. We all defend, we all attack. Morata’s attacking work is to be admired. He’s a cracker of a player. The stats show it: the caps, the goals.”
Morata has scored the most goals for Spain since Euro 2016, with 16 in 32 matches.
Euro 2020: All bark and no bite for Spain
In their opening fixture of Euro 2020 Spain attempted 917 passes against Sweden and completed 830 of them - both were the highest ever recorded in a Euros match since 1980.
Their possession figure of 85% against the Swedes’ was also the highest ever recorded in a single match but Spain have now failed to score in two of their last three matches.
Euro 2020: Spain looking to make life ‘uncomfortable’ for Poland star Robert Lewandowski
Pablo Sarabia has urged Spain to make life “uncomfortable” for Robert Lewandowski as they attempt to get their Euro up and running against Poland:
The Poland striker plundered a record 41 Bundesliga goals last season.
There’s changes to both line ups ahead of this crucial Group E clash. Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno starts ahead of Manchester City forward Ferran Torres in the only change for Spain.
Poland make three changes. In comes Brighton’s Jakub Moder, Karol Swiderski and Tymoteusz Puchacz. Karol Linetty and Maciej Rybus drop to the bench and Grzegorz Krychowiak serves a one match ban after picking up a red card against Slovakia.
