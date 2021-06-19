✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Follow all the action as Spain take on Poland in Euro 2020’s Group E tonight.

Luis Enrique’s side endured a frustrating opening draw against Sweden, despite dominating the contest, with Alvaro Morata’s wayward finishing costing La Roja. Turning possession into points has become a familiar problem for Spain, however, Enrique bullishly defended Morata in the week, insisting he is one of the world’s very best strikers. “He’s doing well,” Enrique said. “His body language is very good and I think he’s doing perfectly. We teach Alvaro things every week, and he’s been working with a smile and the right attitude. We have the utmost confidence in Morata.”

Spain cannot afford to let any further points slip, though, in a surprisingly tight group. Sweden moved top of Group E on four points with a 1-0 victory over Slovakia yesterday. However, Slovakia remain on three points after stunning Poland in the opening round. Poland, who know they must take something from this game to maintain any hope of reaching the last 16, will provide stern opposition to Spain, although they must get more out of their talisman, Robert Lewandowski, who has scored just two goals in his last 12 tournament appearances for the national team.

Follow all the action live below: