Group E rivals Spain and Poland will be looking to get their Euro 2020 campaigns up and running when they meet in Sevilla this evening.

Against the odds, both sides were unable to win their opening fixtures of the tournament on Monday, with Spain being held to a 0-0 draw by Sweden and Poland suffering a 2-1 defeat to Slovakia.

Luis Enrique’s side are under pressure after wasting numerous chances in their stalemate against the Swedes, with striker Alvaro Morata in particular feeling the wrath of the Spanish faithful following the match.

Poland manager Paulo Sousa’s job will also be on the line if he is not able to get the best out of star striker Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker, who broke goalscoring records in the Bundesliga this season, had few opportunities in the Slovakia match but will be key to his side’s chances against the three-time European champions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Saturday 19 June.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30 pm.

What is the team news?

Spain are still likely to be without midfielder Sergio Busquets following his positive coronavirus test, with Rodri set to keep his starting spot as the midfield holder. Gerard Moreno will be pushing for Alvaro Morata’s place up front, but Luis Enrique looks set to keep faith in the Juventus striker.

Poland will be without midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak after he was sent off in the Slovakia defeat. Brighton’s Jakub Moder could come into the side, with Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski fielded in a deeper, central position against Spain.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Simon; M Llorente, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Rodri, Pedri, Koke; Olmo, Morata, F Torres

Poland: Szczesny; Beresynski, Bednarek, Glik, Rybus; Jozwiak, Linetty, Klich, Zielinski, Moder; Lewandowski

Odds

Spain: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Poland: 9/1

Prediction

It’s unlikely that Spain will have as much of the ball as they did on Monday on Sweden, but it won’t be far off against Poland tonight. Luis Enrique's side will create chances and with the amount of talent they have, Spain will surely stick one away eventually... right? Spain 1-0 Poland