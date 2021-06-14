Spain were held to a goalless draw by Sweden in their opening game of Euro 2020 in a one-sided contest in Sevilla.

Luis Enrique’s side had complete control of the possession and had the majority of the chances, although Sweden were just as close to taking the lead despite having little of the ball.

Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen made a number of saves, including a late one to deny substitute Gerard Moreno from close range, while Alvaro Morata also missed a golden opportunity to score.

Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg could have condemned Spain to a shock defeat, with the latter spurning an excellent chance midway through the second half.

Here are the player ratings from Monday night.

Spain

Unai Simon, 6: Kept his place ahead of David De Gea, it took until the 35th minute for his first meaningful involvement. When it came he wasn’t overly convincing, having to turn a Larsson cross behind for a corner. Made a solid stop to deny Isak after that.

Marcos Llorente, 6: Operating at right-back, the Atletico Madrid midfielder showed good defensive awareness to drop back onto the goal-line and clear Isak’s shot late in the first half. Did a solid job considering it’s not his preferred position.

Aymeric Laporte, 5: Making his competitive debut for Spain, was beaten far too easily by Isak late in the first half.

Pau Torres, 5: Like his centre-back partner, he struggled to deal with Isak when Sweden ventured forward. Isak was able to dribble through him for his run to set up Berg’s chance.

Jordi Alba, 7: Spain’s captain for the evening, made a couple of trademark runs to the byline and provided thrust to Luis Enrique’s left flank.

Rodri, 6: The Manchester City midfielder did exactly what you expect from him. Moved the ball well but was the first to be taken off when Spain looked to up the tempo.

Pedri, 7: Was intent on speeding up the play whenever he got on the ball. Showed lovely feet and balance with his dribbling at times. Tired in the second half.

Koke, 7: Produced a smart cross to set up Olmo’s header and curled a shot wide of the Sweden goal in the first half. Popped up all over the pitch and looked to join in with attacks and arrive late into the box. Faded in the second half and was less effective.

Dani Olmo, 7: A bright display. Was a goal threat and was unlucky his downward header was saved by Olsen. Tried his luck from range after that and forced another stop. His dribbling and crossing were good from wide positions.

Alvaro Morata, 5: Picked from the start ahead of Gerard Moreno, missed a golden opportunity to put Spain ahead in the first half. Varied his movement with runs in behind and short. His work-rate was impressive. His finishing? Less so. Brought off after the hour.

Ferran Torres, 5: Produced a couple of incisive passes into the box within the opening minutes but faded from there. Was not influencing the game at all when he was brought off.

Substitutes

Thiago, 5: Was unable to increase Spain’s tempo following his introduction.

Pablo Sarabia, 6: Provided a great cross for Moreno’s header but wasted another late chance himself.

Gerard Moreno, 5: Had a big chance late on with a header but directed it straight at Olsen.

Mikel Oyarzabal, 6: Provided a bit of extra pace late on but didn’t do enough.

Fabian Ruiz, N/A

Sweden

Robin Olsen, 8: The Everton goalkeeper made a brilliant save to deny Olmo’s header. Got fortunate when he then spilled Olmo’s long-range drive late in the first half. Made a number of key stops late on to earn the clean sheet, especially a smart reaction stop to deny Moreno.

Mikael Lustig, 6: Conceded a needless corner early on, and woefully miscued a glorious chance to square the ball to his team-mates after the break. Defended well though.

Victor Lindelof, 8: A composed display from the Manchester United man. Never looked hurried despite defending for the majority of the match.

Marcus Danielson, 7: Received a huge let-off when Morata missed a one-on-one after he had misjudged Alba’s pass. Was strong aerially and made a key block to stop Olmo’s shot.

Ludwig Augustinsson, 7: Kept Ferran Torres quiet for the majority of the match. Spain were far less effective when attacking his wing.

Sebastian Larsson, 7: Like all of the Sweden midfielders, put in a strong defensive shift but could not help his side keep possession.

Kristoffer Olsson, 6: Paid close attention to Pedri. Was unable to affect the match on the ball when he had the chance.

Albin Ekdal, 7: Was the deepest of Sweden’s midfielders, wasn’t overwhelmed by the challenge.

Emil Forsberg, 6: A really hard-working display out on the left flank, was another technically strong player who was unable to influence Sweden’s play in an attacking sense.

Marcus Berg, 6: Did a lot of defensive work for his team, often dropping deep to put pressure on Rodri. Missed a glorious chance to give Sweden the lead following good work from his strike partner Isak.

Alexander Isak, 7: Was a spectator for almost all of the opening half until bursting into life with his run in behind that led to Sweden’s first chance. Showed good feet to sit Laporte down but had actually looked to have dragged his shot wide until it was blocked by Llorente. Continued to be a handful on the rare occasions Sweden broke forward after the break. Was taken off on 68 minutes, despite looking Sweden’s only goal threat.

Substitutes

Robin Quaison, 6: Was unable to replicate the attacking threat provided by Isak.

Viktor Claesson, 6: Didn’t have an effect on Sweden’s attack but added to their defensive workrate.

Emil Krafthe, n/a

Jens Cajuste, n/a

Pierre Bengtsson, n/a