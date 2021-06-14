Spain and Sweden face off tonight as the Group E teams begin their Euro 2020 journeys in Seville.

A new-look Spain are expected to finish top of the group despite a troubled lead-up to the Euros, and Sweden will be out to upset their opponents here to increase their own chances of advancing to the last 16.

Luis Enrique’s captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for coronavirus recently and the coach himself has been plagued by criticism following his decision not to include any Real Madrid players in his squad this summer, with Sergio Ramos – the usual captain – among those left out.

La Roja have called up 17 players to train in a ‘parallel bubble’ – but Sweden have had issues, too, as both Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanburg tested positive for Covid themselves.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm BST at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7.30pm BST. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Leeds defender Diego Llorente tested negative for coronavirus when conducting a follow-up test but is unlikely to play after testing positive earlier in the week.

Sweden are yet to replace either Kulusevski or Svanberg, but both will be absent in Seville. Alexander Isak, linked with a move to Arsenal, could lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Torres, Laporte, Alba, Rodri, Koke, Thiago, Torres, Olmo, Morata

Sweden: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson, Claesson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg, Berg, Isak

Odds

Spain: 4/9

Draw: 16/5

Sweden: 13/2

Prediction

Spain are no longer the force of old and they have suffered an awful run up to the tournament as coronavirus has thrown their camp into disarray. Sweden are intriguing, and I think they force a draw in Seville. 1-1.