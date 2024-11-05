Sporting vs Man City LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Ruben Amorim takes on Pep Guardiola
Ruben Amorim goes up against Pep Guardiola ahead of starting his position as Manchester United’s new boss
Sporting CP take on Manchester City in the Champions League tonight with manager Ruben Amorim getting a taste of what it will be like to go up against Pep Guardiola before joining Manchester United later this month.
Amorim was confirmed as United’s new boss last week but will not make the move to Old Trafford until November 11 meaning he has two more games in charge of Sporting. The Portuguese side have won two and drawn one of their three Champions League matches so far putting them eighth in the table level on points with City.
Guardiola’s men are third due to their superior goal difference but will be hoping to remain inside the automatic qualifying spots by collecting three points tonight. The Premier League champions suffered a shock defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend and will want to bounce back despite facing Sporting away from home.
Follow all the action from the Champions League with our live blog below:
The Ruben Amorim derby is not the Ruben Amorim derby at all. The Sporting manager is bound for Manchester, but not to take charge of Tuesday’s opponents. But his penultimate game in charge of the Portuguese champions will be the Hugo Viana derby. Manchester City’s next sporting director will come from Sporting, just as Manchester United’s next manager will.
All of which prompted the idea that Amorim would be Pep Guardiola’s successor. Not so, and not merely because Amorim’s destination instead is Manchester United. As City wait to see if Guardiola will want to extend his contract, there may be no frontrunner, because there is no date yet for when there will be a vacancy.
But part of the same rationale was applied by both Manchester clubs. Sporting had not won the Portuguese league for almost two decades. They have now done so twice in four seasons, while improving players, signing well and selling at huge profits. City clearly feel Viana is responsible for a success story; United credit Amorim. For manager and sporting director alike, a move to Manchester comes with a shift in status, to a destination club. City have become excellent sellers under their departing director of football Txiki Begiristain, but from a position at the top of the footballing food chain.
Hugo Viana, Man City’s incoming sporting director, faces one major task
While Manchester United have poached Sporting’s manager, City have signed the man pulling the strings, Hugo Viana, and will come up against the team he built in the Champions League on Tuesday night
Predicted line-ups
Sporting XI: Israel; Inacio, Diomande, Debast; Quenda, Braganca, Hjulmand, Araujo; Trincao, Gyokeres, Goncalves.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Gundogan; Foden, Silva, Kovacic, Doku; Haaland.
Team news
Sporting’s Nuno Santos is expected to miss the rest of the year with a knee issue, while Eduardo Quaresma is also sidelined.
Pep Guardiola was boosted by the availability of Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker, Savinho and Kevin de Bruyne against Bournemouth, although the latter pair were unused off the bench. Manchester City’s treatment room remains busy, though, with Ruben Dias and John Stones their latest injury concerns.
When is Sporting vs Manchester City?
Sporting vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 5 November at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
Manchester City continue their Champions League campaign with a trip to Lisbon and an encounter with Sporting CP.
Plenty of eyes will be on the touchline and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, who is preparing to take charge at Manchester United after the international break.
The Portuguese club are level on points with their visitors after two wins and a draw from their first three games in the revamped competition format.
But they face a stiff challenge against a Manchester City side looking to bounce back from a weekend Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League league phase match between Sporting CP and Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side are well on track to qualify in the top eight and make it straight through to the knockout rounds, having won two and drawn one of their opening three matches.
The Portuguese champions also sit on seven points in the league table, having beaten Sturm Graz last time out, and of tonight’s match has the added intrigue of pitting incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim against Pep Guardiola for the first time.
We’ll have all the latest news, updates and build-up right here.
