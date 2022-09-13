Sporting vs Tottenham LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Richarlison and Son start
Tottenham look to make it two wins from two as they travel to Sporting in the Champions League
Tottenham travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP in the second match of the Champions League group stages tonight. Antonio Conte’s men will play for the first time in six days after the weekend’s Premier League fixtures were postponed out of respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.
Spurs kicked off their European campaign with a 2-0 victory over Marseille at home. They were aided by Chancel Mbemba Mangulu’s sending off at the start of the second half but had to wait until the 76th minute for Richarlison to break the deadlock. He added a second five minutes later to see Tottenham safely through to the end of the game and secure a vital three points.
Tonight’s opponents, Sporting, were also victorious in their opening fixture as they cruised past Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 away from home. Marcus Edwards, Francisco Trincao and Nuno Santos found the back of the net to set up a top of the table clash in Group D this evening. Whichever team is victorious will move to the top of the group with four matches to play.
Follow all the action from Tottenham’s trip to Sporting in the Champions League:
Last time out
Both teams are aiming to maintain winning starts in the Champions League after easing to matchday 1 victories over Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille respectively.
Sporting reached the knockout stage of this competition for the first time in 13 years last season while Tottenham have qualified from their section in three of their previous five Champions League appearances.
A win here would be a big step towards continuing that impressive record for the north London side.
Dier returns to Lisbon
Eric Dier returns to Lisbon tonight which was his footballing home for the best part of 13 years.
Dier came through the Academy system to represent the first team at Sporting Club de Portugal, the Lions of Lisbon, and is expecting emotions to be running high when he steps out again at the place he used to call home; the Jose Alvalade Stadium.
“It’s the only club I know outside of Tottenham.” he said, “I was here from eight-years-old until I signed for Tottenham (aged 20 in 2014).
“It’s the place I grew up, I broke into the first team here and spent two years here before I moved to Tottenham. It’s the place I owe everything, really.”
Trincao on Tottenham
Sporting forward, Francisco Trincão, spoke about how his team have prepared to face the English club this evening.
"Tottenham are a very strong side and we are aware of that.” he said, “We know about their strengths and weaknesses. We know they will probably give us the ball, but we need to be prepared when we don’t have it."
Conte’s unbeaten Spurs
Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions with nine wins and four draws. They are third in the Premier League table this term, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal.
Sporting vs Tottenham team changes
Sporting boss, Rúben Amorim, makes just one change to the team that lined-up against Eintracht Frankfurt in their first Champions League fixture of the season. Nuno Santos comes in to replace Jeremiah St. Juste.
There is also just one change for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham. Clement Lenglet drops out with Ben Davies slotting back into the back line.
Sporting vs Tottenham line-ups
Sporting XI: Adan, Nuno Santos, Coates, Inacio, Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Matheus Reis, Trincao, Goncalves, Edwards
Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son
Spurs arrive
Tottenham have arrived at the Estadio Jose Alvalade ahead of the 5.45pm kick off against Sporting CP.
‘Tottenham are favourites’ says Sporting boss
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim believes that Spurs are the ‘clear favourites’ to win Group D and make it to the knockout rounds saying:
"Tottenham are the clear favourites in the group. They are a team that have one of the best attacks in the world with a winning coach in Italy and England and world-class players.
"They are strong in transitions, have a lot of quality on set-pieces. We will have to be wary because they will punish us for the slightest mistake.
"We have to be prepared for Tottenham’s transitions. Sometimes it’s difficult because speed is speed, and it’s about the timing of the pass. They can be on the edge of their own box and then seconds later at the other end of the pitch."
