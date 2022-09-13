✕ Close Tottenham prepare to face Sporting Lisbon as both look to maintain winning starts

Tottenham travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP in the second match of the Champions League group stages tonight. Antonio Conte’s men will play for the first time in six days after the weekend’s Premier League fixtures were postponed out of respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

Spurs kicked off their European campaign with a 2-0 victory over Marseille at home. They were aided by Chancel Mbemba Mangulu’s sending off at the start of the second half but had to wait until the 76th minute for Richarlison to break the deadlock. He added a second five minutes later to see Tottenham safely through to the end of the game and secure a vital three points.

Tonight’s opponents, Sporting, were also victorious in their opening fixture as they cruised past Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 away from home. Marcus Edwards, Francisco Trincao and Nuno Santos found the back of the net to set up a top of the table clash in Group D this evening. Whichever team is victorious will move to the top of the group with four matches to play.

Follow all the action from Tottenham’s trip to Sporting in the Champions League: