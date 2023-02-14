Stefan Bajcetic is Jurgen Klopp’s ‘top boy’ plugging Liverpool’s leak

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Applauded during the match, lauded after it. It has been a rapid rise for Stefan Bajcetic as a Liverpool senior player, to use the term as loosely as possible.

Still just 18 years of age, the Spaniard made just his 13th appearance for the Reds in the Merseyside derby and shone as the most impressive player on the park in the 2-0 win.

He already has his first goal, his first Champions League appearance and now his first player of the match award, courtesy of his first Merseyside derby. Despite recent Liverpool form since him breaking into the team, this wasn’t his first win, even though post-match celebrations of relief might have made it seem that way. Another first will soon come though, in all likelihood: a maiden appearance against a team from his home nation, with Real Madrid on the horizon.

And yet, as impressive as his Monday night showing was, it also serves to underline how Liverpool have unquestionably seen matters go wayward in the centre of the park: this previously untested rookie is suddenly the most reliable and most impressive option available, one who wasn’t even named in the eight or so midfield options Jurgen Klopp highlighted last summer as being the reason a new signing wasn’t required.

Whether by falling short in recruiting players, in replacing players or in keeping players fit - or some combination of all three - the Anfield club have found themselves in a position whereby promoting from within was the only way to try and stem the flow of chances, goals and points conceded in what has been a chaotic and supremely disappointing season.

Not long ago, Bajcetic’s manager acknowledged that the youngster has had to run through a door which was not even precisely open for him, earning a place in the team by sheer force of impact on the training pitch.

Now, he can add composure, vision and confidence in the heat of the derby battle as more reasons to keep picking him - as well as versatility, it seems, as the youth-defender-turned-holding-midfielder produced a dominant showing from a more advanced role this time out.

“We are really happy with him, a top boy, really smart and calm,” Klopp said after the win. “And we put him in a new position. I don’t think he ever played this position before. He came here as a kid as a centre-half, he played for us as a six in a few games and tonight as an eight. He did extremely well.”

Mohamed Salah was even more effusive in his praise, pointing out that the teenager “has been our best player” since coming into the side.

While still naturally suffering from some of the afflictions every young player does - turning into trouble, decision-making not always 100 per cent, tiring somewhat later on in matches - Bajcetic’s performances have made him a go-to in recent weeks, a must-have inclusion now to the same extent that Fabinho was up until this season.

And, again as with most youngsters breaking through, it’s entirely likely that his level may suffer ups and downs. The Carabao Cup defeat to Man City showed how he can be bypassed when up against stellar talents, though it’s hardly a one-off for a midfielder to be troubled by Kevin De Bruyne and co.

Bajcetic highlighted how his performance surprised even himself against Everton.

“To be fair, I played in a different position, I thought it would be less comfortable but it was good and I enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “I won more confidence playing at Anfield for a couple of games so I always love a tackle so I combine both [defending and attacking] and that is good.

“It was a great game, with the crowd and the derby. Hopefully we keep playing well and win more games.”

Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic has been surprised by his rapid rise (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

And that leads back to the big question now facing Klopp: how exactly do Liverpool win more games? This was a first in the Premier League of the entire calendar year - yet even now, after a dismal run, their case may not be a terminal one.

The difference from the Reds in ninth to Newcastle in fourth is nine points, with a game in hand. Next weekend, the pair face each other at St James’ Park. Win that and a six-point difference with a game in hand suddenly feels a lot closer than the evidence and results of the past few months would suggest it should be.

Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all returned to the squad after injury, the latter two featuring against Everton in the second half. Those faces, plus Salah returning to the scoresheet and Cody Gakpo finally notching his first, will only add to the belief of Klopp that it’s not too late to salvage something from 2022/23.

Competition for places could add the energy and intent which has been missing for much of the campaign in the attacking and defensive lines, therefore.

In midfield, though, it’s nothing of the sort - it’s the emergence of Bajcetic and his all-action style which has finally started to plug the biggest leak in Liverpool’s season.